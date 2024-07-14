Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dana

Dana Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.