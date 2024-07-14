DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $11.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,433,896.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,030. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

