CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.62, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

