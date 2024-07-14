Critical Review: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) vs. ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASE Technology and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

ASE Technology presently has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential downside of 22.69%. Canaan has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 297.20%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $18.69 billion 1.40 $1.16 billion $0.46 25.87 Canaan $211.48 million 1.42 -$414.15 million ($2.05) -0.52

This table compares ASE Technology and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.41% 10.09% 4.60% Canaan -192.95% -75.57% -57.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Canaan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

