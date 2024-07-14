Critical Contrast: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 24.55% -49.60% 13.98% Smartsheet -8.35% -12.06% -5.62%

Risk and Volatility

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.56 million 0.89 $77.29 million $4.53 3.72 Smartsheet $958.34 million 6.28 -$104.63 million ($0.62) -70.18

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Consensus Cloud Solutions and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25 Smartsheet 1 3 13 0 2.71

Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.68%. Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Smartsheet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.