Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,452 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 453,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,880. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $29,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,563,933 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BASE

Couchbase Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.