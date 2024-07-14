Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after buying an additional 4,245,039 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

