Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,500 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the June 15th total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of COSM stock remained flat at $1.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 307,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,147. Cosmos Health has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.89% of Cosmos Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.