Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 15th.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$299.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.80 million.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
