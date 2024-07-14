Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 15th.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$299.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.80 million.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJR. National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corus Entertainment

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.