CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Noble Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CXW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

