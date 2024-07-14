Contrasting Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) & Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leafly and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elastic 0 6 15 0 2.71

Leafly presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $118.05, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than Elastic.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Leafly has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leafly and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -16.20% N/A -28.74% Elastic 4.87% -20.83% -6.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafly and Elastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $42.25 million 0.13 -$9.50 million ($3.21) -0.70 Elastic $1.27 billion 9.81 $61.72 million $0.53 230.70

Elastic has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elastic beats Leafly on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

