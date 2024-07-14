Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

CNSL stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $525.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

