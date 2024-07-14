ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CNOB opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

