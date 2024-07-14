Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) COO Sells $46,637.79 in Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,637.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,221 shares in the company, valued at $751,293.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

CHCI stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

