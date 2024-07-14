Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYH

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $528.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.