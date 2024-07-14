Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 5,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,676. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 32.55 and a current ratio of 32.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

