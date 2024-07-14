Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 3,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Codex Capital L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

MRVL stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,736. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

