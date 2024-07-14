Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
About Codere Online Luxembourg
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.
