Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.67.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

CLX opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.