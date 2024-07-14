Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air accounts for 2.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sealed Air worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SEE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. 1,049,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,858. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

