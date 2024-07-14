Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $16.70 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 4.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after buying an additional 1,716,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

