Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education makes up 3.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Perdoceo Education worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,934,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after acquiring an additional 721,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 366,202 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 417,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,866. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.