Clifford Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.