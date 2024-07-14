Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,375 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 213,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.07%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

