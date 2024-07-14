ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 93.3% in June

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

