Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $227.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $231.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

