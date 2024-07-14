ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

AIT stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.55. The company had a trading volume of 266,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,677. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $138.38 and a one year high of $201.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average of $186.54.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

