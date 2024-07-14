ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 63,294 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,294 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

BKD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

