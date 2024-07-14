ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD traded up $8.51 on Friday, reaching $431.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.25. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

