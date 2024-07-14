ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 698,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,847. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

