ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

NTRA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,358. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $7,265,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,676,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $10,676,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,770 shares of company stock worth $20,023,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

