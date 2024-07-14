ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,461 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 1.9 %

DKNG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.86. 7,911,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.