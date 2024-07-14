ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $659,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,423. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $550.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $95,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

