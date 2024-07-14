ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $344,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,735,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after buying an additional 209,331 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $4,473,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 938,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,081. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.