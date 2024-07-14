ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 16,807.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in PDD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.42. 8,882,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

