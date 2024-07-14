ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $84,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

