ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $229.46. The stock had a trading volume of 460,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $276.61. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

