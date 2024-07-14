ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,583 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 33,133,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,296,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

