ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,919 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,749,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UiPath by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after buying an additional 119,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UiPath by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after buying an additional 232,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,893. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

