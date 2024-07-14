ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT remained flat at $152.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,887. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,382.82 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $126.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

