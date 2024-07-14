ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.0 %

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,118. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.32.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.