ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,192,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2,181.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 139,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,282,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,742. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

