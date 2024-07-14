ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,376,000 after purchasing an additional 622,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $37,854,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $24,062,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $20,381,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $10,309,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Parsons Price Performance

PSN stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 702,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.