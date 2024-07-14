ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 114,784 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $114.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $115.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

