ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after buying an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 74.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Read Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $177.46. 586,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,619. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.