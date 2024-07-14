ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.06. The company had a trading volume of 237,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

