ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,683 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $43,973,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AppLovin by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,605,000 after acquiring an additional 686,258 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.86. 1,952,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,295. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

