ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 937,483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6,960.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 619,242 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 474,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,578,000 after purchasing an additional 276,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,386 shares of company stock worth $1,388,439. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 692,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,341. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

