ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 29,221 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,734. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

