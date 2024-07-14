ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Potbelly at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 814,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 297,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,609. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Potbelly Company Profile



Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

